Andrew
One of the great pleasures of being out and about is encountering interesting things—like music. When possible, I think it can be nice to ask the person who is playing the music what it is. Through such encounters, I discovered Arthur Russell at a bookstore and Alan Sorrenti (Figli delle stelle) at my climbing gym. The songs have enriched my life and I have pleasant memories of the people who turned me onto them. (For example, the climbing gym staffer shared that “management” had expressed concern that his eclectic music taste would be too much for the climbers! :)

Geo
This is great! I’ve been doing something similar to this since covid. I was bored asf one day and decided to trawl through my Shazam and start making playlists. I sort them vaguely by vibe and keep them to an hour length. It’s been a great way to make sure I Shazam everything, even if it’s a snippet of something on an ad, or a song I’m super familiar with but haven’t heard for a while. I’m now up to 35 hour long playlists since 2020, all of which have very particular vibes and have soundtracked many a party or event over the years. Thanks for all the great words this year you two, and have a beautiful NYE

