Yes you can wear the waviest shoes of our time
Plus great waxed-cotton jackets made in Copenhagen, cheeky skatery preppy classics & more
— Jonah & Erin
First things first —
On Tuesday we went in-depth about how we made the Waviest Shoes of Our Time, the Blackbird Spyplane x Obōz “Swagtooth” in Purple Earth.
Tomorrow the shoes go online at the Obōz site, at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET.
Today they go live online throughout the day at 5 excellent shops: Colbo in NYC, Neighbour in Vancouver, Nitty Gritty in Stockholm, Stand Up Comedy in Portland, and Understory in Oakland.
If your size sells out at the 5 shops, don’t sleep on the Obōz site drop tomorrow!
Sizingwise, Erin and I both take a 1/2 size up in these from what we normally wear. I’m a 10.5 in most New Balances and Hokas, and I take an 11 in the Swagtooth. Erin, normally a women’s size 9, takes a women’s 9.5 in these.
🍾 Tonight we’re hosting a launch party with Obōz at Colbo, 51 Orchard St., from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Come enjoy music, the company of friends, Spyplane-themed ephemera selected by Wrong Answer, Zev Rovine Selections wines, courtesy of Obōz, along with non-alcoholic drinks courtesy of Ghia.
Meanwhile —
It’s become clear to us that we are riding a major “waxed-cotton” wave. Erin and I have been admiring all manner of waxed-cotton gems, foremost among them world-class waxed-cotton pants (copped by me) and a banging waxed-cotton skirt (copped by Erin) from two Spyplane-beloved labels.
Well, damn it if Spy Nation doesn’t constantly make us proud: the other day we got hot intel from a tasteful Spyfriend about a fantastic small line we’d never heard of, whose métier is advanced waxed-cotton excellence: coats, jackets, suits, shirts, pants, vests, skirts, and more, in fabrics sourced from venerable UK mills.
The pieces are sick. They’re made in Copenhagen. As their 6,100 IG follower-count attests, ~nobody knows about the label.
And the prices are great. Peep this: