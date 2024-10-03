Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane.

— Jonah & Erin

First things first —

On Tuesday we went in-depth about how we made the Waviest Shoes of Our Time, the Blackbird Spyplane x Obōz “Swagtooth” in Purple Earth.

Tomorrow the shoes go online at the Obōz site, at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET.

Today they go live online throughout the day at 5 excellent shops: Colbo in NYC, Neighbour in Vancouver, Nitty Gritty in Stockholm, Stand Up Comedy in Portland, and Understory in Oakland.

If your size sells out at the 5 shops, don’t sleep on the Obōz site drop tomorrow!

Sizingwise, Erin and I both take a 1/2 size up in these from what we normally wear. I’m a 10.5 in most New Balances and Hokas, and I take an 11 in the Swagtooth. Erin, normally a women’s size 9, takes a women’s 9.5 in these.

🍾 Tonight we’re hosting a launch party with Obōz at Colbo, 51 Orchard St., from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Come enjoy music, the company of friends, Spyplane-themed ephemera selected by Wrong Answer, Zev Rovine Selections wines, courtesy of Obōz, along with non-alcoholic drinks courtesy of Ghia.

Meanwhile —

It’s become clear to us that we are riding a major “waxed-cotton” wave. Erin and I have been admiring all manner of waxed-cotton gems, foremost among them world-class waxed-cotton pants (copped by me) and a banging waxed-cotton skirt (copped by Erin) from two Spyplane-beloved labels.

Well, damn it if Spy Nation doesn’t constantly make us proud: the other day we got hot intel from a tasteful Spyfriend about a fantastic small line we’d never heard of, whose métier is advanced waxed-cotton excellence: coats, jackets, suits, shirts, pants, vests, skirts, and more, in fabrics sourced from venerable UK mills.

The pieces are sick. They’re made in Copenhagen. As their 6,100 IG follower-count attests, ~nobody knows about the label.

And the prices are great. Peep this: