We just dropped the Spyplane Ultimate Bay Area Guide the other day.

Miuccia Prada is worth $4.8B. How good of a person do you expect her to be? Read our Spyplane Deep Dive.

Enjoy our extensive new Natural Fiber Workout Gear Guide.

Spyfriends trade elite travel recommendations in our Global Intel Travel Chat. We need intel on Morocco, Albania, and non-London England, though!

We don’t run ads and we never use affiliate links except for one-off secondhand gems we find on eBay and Etsy, and books on the independent bookseller Bookshop. We laid out our position on affiliate links and spon here.

— Jonah & Erin

Give a gift subscription

Blackbird Spyplane 📼 bussin on your block 📼 once again.

In today’s sletter:

Japanese-linen-jersey pocket tees made in NYC

Elegant gorpy leather walking sandals

How to get married festively while giving the swagless & expensive “lurking menace of the Wedding Industrial Complex” a miss

And more unbeatable recon

But first —

Have we spent the past ~30 years overthinking rain jackets?

Erin and I are on a road-tripping recon mission through the Pacific Northwest this week and, no big surprise, the weather’s been wet.

Checking the forecasts before we left the Bay, I packed the revelatory, densely woven, all-cotton, coating free, sick-looking and stunningly waterproof rain jacket we wrote about this time last year.

I remain awed by that piece. But five days into this trip, I have yet to bust it out, thanks to another revelatory jacket that has me reconsidering the boundaries of “rain wear”: