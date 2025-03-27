Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane

Our Home Goods Report, full of things to enliven the place you live, and stores where you can find them, is here.

Mach 3+ city intel for traveling the entire planet is here.

The B.L.I.S.S. List — a helpful rundown of Beautiful Life-Improving Spyplane Staples, from incense to sweatpants to underwear — is here.

In today’s Plane we’ve got:

A revelatory rain jacket

Slapping workshirts designed by a swaggy theoretical physicist

Boots I rock all the time just dropped in new versions

More unbeatable recon!

First up —

How many life-changing truths is The Establishment hiding from us?

That’s the sort of question I (Jonah) gotta ask, 1) having just copped a very cool rain jacket, 2) from one of our favorite small labels, that 3) is somehow made entirely from cotton — no synthetics, no DWR laminates, not even a wax coating. Thanks to / despite those absences, it’s got an astonishing degree of waterproofness, it’s lightweight, it breathes easy, and dries quickly.

Everyone I tell about this jacket says things along the lines of, ‘What the f**k,’ ‘Why have I never heard of that?’ and ‘Big Fluorocarbon hates to see this man coming.’ Also, it looks sick, it’s coming in a new version….

And the miraculous fabric that makes it possible has been around since the early 20th century??