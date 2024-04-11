Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane.

Our roundup of the Best Pants Out is here.

Check our list of the world’s 35 slappiest shops, where Spyfriends have added a ton of favorites in the comments.

Mach 3+ city intel for traveling the entire planet is here.

— Jonah & Erin

Spyplane back once again. Today we’ve got:

Spring-summer wedding-fit wisdom & some great new jawns that embody it

New linen tablecloths & more — the results of deep research and fantastic taste — from one of the loveliest small home-textile operations in the game

Pants

Let’s get to it — !

We first wrote about Autumn Sonata — who launched as a very cool small maker of beautiful towels — back in February 2023, not long after they hit the scene. Founded by Lilli Elias (and named for a sublimely brutal late-period Ingmar Bergman mother-daughter psychological-warfare banger), the line specializes in pieces inspired by antique prints & textiles, made in Portugal.

We went on to cop a great bathmat in a pattern called Karin, as seen below bottom left, collaged among some other Autumn Sonata bath joints…

The other day, Lilli dropped us a line to let us know she just released a clutch of Italian-linen tablecloths, napkins & placemats whose designs were inspired by some deep vintage research and rummaging …

And the results confirm that she has an extremely good eye:

To celebrate the release, we’re stoked to run a Blackbird Spyplane x Autumn Sonata “Unbeatable Spygiveaway” for four bath sets & a linen set.

Also, we’ve got a special Spyfriend Code that will unlock homie pricing for you — it’s worth a 20% discountiolo on anything in the Autumn Sonata shop.

These are Classified Tier exclusives. One more reason to come on behind the Recon Curtain if you haven’t yet. Enter the Spygiveaway and find the Spyfriend Code down below — both are live from now until this Saturday 4/13 at 9 a.m. PT

Meanwhile —

If there’s one thing the blessed broskis of Spy Nation love to do in 2024, it’s attend beach weddings (and other chill summertime matrimonial celebrations) and wonder what cool clothes they should wear to them. We know this because the question has popped up a few times recently, in a few different forms, in the SpyTalk Chat Room.

Erin has already published a smash-hit Concorde dedicated to the wedding-fit question for the Hot Lady Army. Well, here’s a serving of “Spring-Summer Wedding-Fit Wisdom” for the fellskis — a gem in its specifics (like a banger new UK-made crinkly Japanese-cotton suit) and in the broader principles we can extrapolate from it.