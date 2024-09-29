Welcome to Concorde, the Blackbird Spyplane “women’s vertical,” except it’s for everyone who is cool. Every edition is archived here.

Erin here! In today’s ‘Corde we’ve got:

Sick art prints from an Italian painter slinging these still-life oils in L.A.

Under-the-radar lines making shaggy microfleeces with versatile post-GORP vibes

A Spyplane-beloved ceramicist’s Seconds Sale goes live TODAY

But first —

“Good taste” can bum me out. Don’t get it twisted: I have a Mach 7+ eye, as every installment of Concorde demonstrates. But too often, people use the term “good taste” to elevate an overly narrow, unimaginative, risk-averse sense of style. And that kind of antiseptic good taste has a lifelong track record of putting me to sleep!

I’ve always been drawn to people who follow a sense of risky wit wherever it leads them: bold over-accessorizers, cacophonous Pattern DJs, etc. But I’ll admit that in recent years — especially with the rise of the Good Taste Fetish a.k.a. hollow marketing cliché known as quiet luxury, and what can seem like its self-congratulatory cult of devotees — I’ve gotten tripped up about how I “should” be dressing. There’s a voice in my head that only grows louder as I get older, telling me to dress my age by toning things down. Telling me to telegraph to other people that I’ve “figured it out” by giving myself over completely to a state of solid blacks… reserved grays… a creamy beige swaddling oblivion. And let’s be clear, I’d be lying if I told you some of those creamy beige swaddling pieces don’t look nice!

But when I feel that voice winning out — threatening to drain all the color from my wardrobe — I reach for my smelling salts: a decade-old copy of D.V., the autobiography of legendary fashion editor Diana Vreeland. Nothing restores my vigor quite like it, and flipping through its pages the other day, I landed on this corpse reviver of a paragraph:

Of course, one is born with good taste. It’s very hard to acquire. You can acquire the patina of taste. But what [legendary interior decorator] Elsie Mendl had was something else that’s particularly American — an appreciation of vulgarity. Vulgarity is a very important ingredient in life. I’m a great believer in vulgarity — if it’s got vitality. A little bad taste is like a nice splash of paprika. We all need a splash of bad taste — it’s hearty, it’s healthy, it’s physical. I think we could use more of it. No taste is what I’m against.

Well, that was just the ~sPiCe~ I needed! A reminder to cut against the restrained, “tasteful” grain. To explore and even embrace the queasiness that can hit us upon encountering a garment coursing with what Vreeland would call Vital Vulgarity. To go treasure-hunting in the “Ugly Genius Matrix” for Bad Taste Bangers.

Speaking of which —

Here’s a clutch of new pieces that straddle the line between “tasteful” and spicy in their own unique way: