Enjoy our extensive new Natural Fiber Workout Gear Report.

We just dropped the smash-hit Spyplane Ultimate Bay Area Guide.

Here’s what you learn about getting dressed when you wear black for a month straight.

Miuccia Prada is worth $4.8B. How good of a person do you expect her to be? Read our Spyplane Deep Dive.

We don’t run ads and we never use affiliate links except for one-off secondhand gems we find on eBay and Etsy, and books on the independent bookseller Bookshop. We laid out our position on affiliate links and spon here.

This means the only people we owe anything are our readers.

— Jonah & Erin

There’s been a Design Theme underlying the Plane this week without our intending it….

Yesterday we published an intel-rich report from Milan design week, in which Spyfriend and MillerKnoll creative director Kelsey Keith shared fantastic tips for things to do, see, eat and drink in Milan — not just during the annual, increasingly swarmed Salone del Mobile furniture fair, but year-round.

In Tuesday’s sletter we took a detailed look at the hotly contested yet symbiotic relationship between Ornament and Utility when it comes to design, and we teased out some implications for Cool Clothes…

And today we’re kicking things off with 3 gems for the home in which ornament and utility coexist harmoniously, in an appealingly funky, G.O.O.D. G.E.R.M.S. kind of way.

One of these home-goods creations is a new, just-released design from a one-man maker we’ve been shouting out since Spyplane Year One. The other two come from what we are confident in naming one of the Top 5 Most Delightful Shops in the World.

Also? We’ve got:

A line responsible for a wealth of great footwear that is, finally, getting easier to cop…

Fantastic new zip hoodies with a cut like none other on the market …

Visionary new music for the weekend from a reigning Spyplane Chune Genius…

Let’s get to it!

Firstly…

Imagine envibening your kitchen counter or dining-room table with one of these: