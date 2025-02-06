Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane

S.U.B. (Scarf Under Bucket) Mode activated

In today’s Plane we’ve got a deep-cut-intel dispatch for the ages, featuring a Core-Proposition Spyplane Recon Mix:

A deep-cut vintage home-goods plug with a bunch of gems, many priced for the lowskioli

A deep-cut Japanese single-maker shirt line whose specialty is sick oversize button-ups cut from beautiful fabrics, which somehow cost like $325 in the U.S.

A deep-cut new comedy special from a very funny Spyfriend who has collaborated with other very funny Spyfriends such as Tim Robinson, Conner O’Malley and Nathan Fielder and rocks a ‘94 double-breasted Versace suit on stage

First up —

In Tuesday’s sletter — devoted to Creativity Lessons from your boy Young Spyplane, a Constantly Successful Eternal Beginner who has Never Known Failure — I noted that Spy Nation is the most kindvibed & literary readership across all media. Shout out to you for being the most tasteful & generous readership across all media, too, because you also have a proven track record of coming through with high-level life-improving intel.

Case in point: The other day longtime Spyfriend Marianna tipped us off to a vibey deep-cut curio / home-goods shop out of Southern California. It operates as a combination IRL-Instagram-Etsy storefront and ships all over the country.

They’ve got a great eye, only 1200 followers, don’t charge a ton, and carry cool vintage home goods including ceramics, lamps, kitchenware, and charming hard-to-classify novelties like this…