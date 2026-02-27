We don’t run ads and we don’t use affiliate links except for some one-off secondhand gems we find on eBay and Etsy, plus books on the independent bookseller Bookshop. We laid out our position on affiliate links and spon here.

Check out our list of the world’s 50 Slappiest Shops.

Mach 3+ city intel for traveling the entire planet is here.

The latest Concorde, about The New Ugly Shoe, is here.

Today’s post is brought to you by Blackbird Spyplane’s Classified Tier Subscribers, who make this independent reader-powered miracle possible — upgrade your subscription if you haven’t already, and enjoy a better life in the Spyplane Inner Sanctum

— Jonah & Erin

Give a gift subscription

We don’t typically send sletters on Fridays. But a tight crop of small-run gems from some of our favorite makers dropped yesterday, with more due today and this Monday. This has created a Time-Sensitive Critical Mass of Slappers formidable enough that we decided to bless Spy Nation with the intel before they’re all gone.

To that end, please enjoy a Special Friday Bonus Slapper Swarm. This is an exclusive for our Classified-Tier Spyfriends. Thank you for keeping us Mach 3+ and respecting your own quality of life at the same time.

There’s sick new walking shoes, sneakers, boots, a very banging jacket, handmade jewelry for the fellas & the ladies, and some furniture, too.

Let’s get to it —