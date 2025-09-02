Blackbird Spyplane

Ben Wurgaft
5h

So rich, this. Thank you. I did not know McAllister's work at all - but I've actually lived in Northampton (until very recently), overlapping with him, and for a long time in Oakland, and it is so easy to see the way hikes in both places can invite efforts to re-imagine natural scenes. For some reason the colors he chooses for "Western MA" scenes make sense to me - as if their scenic splendor called out for other places, other tones. I also love his discussion of "tuning" himself. Relatable!

Leo
8h

Beautiful. It just so happens I have Merleau-Ponty's "Cézanne's Doubt" on the nightstand, very much soaking in the same tub – "He wanted to put intelligence, ideas, sciences, perspective, and tradition back in touch with the world of nature which they were intended to comprehend. He wished, as he said, to confront the sciences with the nature "from which they came"" – yet arriving to a very different end result in terms of overall vibe. Cool 🫡

