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Here’s what you learn about how to get dressed when you wear all black for a month.

Our Home Goods Index, full of things to enliven the place you live, and stores where you can find them, is here.

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— Jonah & Erin

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Few saw it coming, but here in 2026, it’s incontestable:

The Bay Area has become of the Top 2 places in America.

In fact, in many Quality of Life respects, the Bay is vastly superior to America’s No. 1 place — New York — especially if you are older than ~29 and booed up.

More and more people are grappling with this truth. Even I’m a bit surprised.

I (Jonah) am a native New Yorker, born in Brooklyn. I spent my life in New York, and didn’t relocate to the Bay until 2014, when Erin and I came to Oakland. But we loved it here off rip, and we don’t think we’ll ever leave.

Sunrise over the Marin Headlands as seen from the Golden Gate Bridge en route to San Francisco

Today we’re finally ready to drop the Spyplane Ultimate Bay Area Guide.

Access the ultimate BAY GUIDE

Perhaps more to the point, the world is finally ready to truly appreciate it. Scaremongering headlines from wack and/or ill-informed dweebs have transformed into rhapsodies of praise. Tremendous food and wine, paradisiacal nature, charismatic fauna, glorious weather, chill people, old-school bars, restaurants and art-deco movie palaces, excellent bookshops, dope record stores, cool clothing stores, one of the world’s sickest designers, and the world’s best newsletter — they all call the Bay home, and it’s no longer a secret.

Access the ultimate BAY GUIDE

You might be planning a trip here, or you might live here. Either way, this intel is for you. It’s focused on San Francisco and the East Bay, where we spend the most time, but with a few farther-flung spots mixed in within ~an hour’s drive away.

Access the ultimate BAY GUIDE

Everything listed in the guide rocks.

This is a robust but curated selection of places we adore, with a few that come highly recommended to us by trusted and admired locals.

A 🏆 icon indicates a superlative spot.

An even-rarer 🐦‍⬛ indicates a place in the uppermost tier of our Personal Bay Pantheon.

An ✨ indicates a great room / major vibiness.

Other icons (e.g. 🍷🍕🥃⛩️🌳🥾) are clear in context.

Access the ultimate BAY GUIDE

Enjoy!

— J & E

Our interviews with Cameron Winter of Geese, Ryota Iwai from Auralee, SC103, Nathan Fielder, Sarah Squirm, Adam Sandler, Evan Kinori, Brendan from Turnstile, MJ Lenderman, Jockum from Our Legacy, Maya Hawke, Camiel Fortgens, Bon Iver, André 3000, Eckhaus Latta, Matty Matheson, Laraaji, Tyler, The Creator, John C. Reilly, Father John Misty, Michelle Williams, Steven Yeun, Conner O’Malley, Clairo, Christophe Lemaire, Petra Collins, Pusha T & more are here.

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