Check our list of the world’s 35 slappiest shops, where Spyfriends have added a ton of favorites in the comments.

Mach 3+ city intel for traveling the entire planet is here.

— Jonah & Erin

Give a gift subscription

Blackbird Spyplane — your friend, your confidant, your legal guardian, cutting through “The Fog of Recon” once again to guide you toward life-improving insights & slappers.

Today we’ve got an abbondanza of Laser Focused Intel for you, including:

A slept-on midcentury gadget that looks sick, is great for elegantly de-cluttering the crib, and you can find it for like $30,

A favorite Jonah & Erin candle , long sold out, just got a restock,

“Wearing Colors Well” Watch continues,

Coffee beans so Mach 6+, so world class, so smacking, that we brought bags back from Europe despite preciously low luggage capacity, drank through them, smashed the mail-order on a re-up, and had to officially create a new coffee-bean-excellence category in the B.L.I.S.S. List to consecrate their place in the Spyplane Pantry Pantheon,

And more unbeatable recon for the home, body & soul.

Let’s get to it —

Clutter… if you’re a highly cultured individual who does big things — which, since you’re in Spy Nation, describes you — you’ve probably got books, magazines, and all manner of other sick and / or important print matter all over your crib, threatening to cover every available surface, eruditely but messily.

There are all kinds of charming design solutions to this problem out there, and specifically several vibey midcentury design solutions, e.g. one of our favorites, the Jens Risom Magazine Table (below), which we do not own because the OG secondhand joints, while very beautiful, tend to go for thousands of dollars…

The Jens Risom Magazine Table

BUT there is another, humbler, far more practical, COMMODIOUS and slept-on midcentury design gem, which you can find secondhand for cheap or in new runs for not a ton more. And it’s fashioned not from wood but from aluminum … the new wood??