MidnightBlueBlack's avatar
MidnightBlueBlack
8h

Loved reading this. It is transformative to see some of these garments in person. I had always read about Bonnie Cashin and admired her aesthetic and pioneer role in American fashion. Then I saw a few of her clothes in that Met exhibit (women dressing women? Is that what it was called?) and I was blown away. I could not stop thinking about it until I bought one of those leather coats with toggles ♥️.

I remember taking some post war history class in college that focused on the radical changes to how women were treated during that period (lots on this topic out there) that actually included content on Dior vs. Chanel and how he took women back decades after Chanel had liberated them. Women acquired a lot of agency during the way because society needed them to (all the young men were gone) so when the men came back….we got suburbs, nice kitchens and cinched waists.

1 reply by Blackbird Spyplane
Heather Frazier
2h

There are so many things to appreciate in this post. I love her shoes and whole look in that first photo, the trousers and matching booties, that Monastic dress is so beautiful, the mention of Willi Smith again, the striped legging and top combo on the Life cover and the leggings under the dress - that is THE WAY to wear leggings. And Georgia in that dress - god that woman had style. Love the Concorde! Thank you for the inspiration and fashion history details.

