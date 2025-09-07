Our monumental new list of the 50 Slappiest Shops across the Spyplane Universe is here.

Erin back again with Concorde, Blackbird Spyplane's "women's vertical" that the fellas love, too.

I (Erin) am a lifelong collector of ephemera — my parents moved recently, and while I was going through their stuff I unearthed a scrapbook I started at the tender age of 6. So I love seeing new projects devoted to archiving printed matter.

There’s Library180, a fashion-magazine archive that opened two months ago in NYC; Ephemera, a part store, part archive that opened in Paris last year and, in turn, supplied the books for the recently-opened vintage clothing store Appendix; also in Paris is Gregory Brooks’ Rare Books; and I’ve been a fan of Oslo’s International Library of Fashion Research since it opened in 2020.

They have a nice digitized selection you can browse online, they link out to other archives, and besides the books and magazines in their own collection, I get a kick out of their array of press releases, post cards, show invitations, label tags, and other miscellanea, like a Belgian chocolate bar Dries Van Noten sent out as a holiday card in 2008:

Clockwise from top left: Yohji Yamamoto Y’s Spring 2005 postcards; Jil Sander Spring 2001 campaign; Margiela Spring 1995 runway invitation; Dries Van Noten chocolate bar from 2008 sent as a holiday card. All from the ILoFR.

The library is a great place to discover undersung designers, and behind-the-scenes tales from fashion insiders, largely lost to time. Rabbit holes drop you into other rabbit holes. Case in point: I recently found myself in a deep archive for a designer who real ones recognize, but he remains overlooked by and large.