Erin here! In today’s Concorde:

An exclusive scoop on my version of an “It” Bag, from one of my Top 5 designers out — plus some behind-the-scenes footage of her fantastic new knitwear

Speaking of knits, just in time for swaddle season, my favorite trouser-like organic-cotton sweatpants, grown & sewn in the USA (along with knit hoods and toasty alpaca-wool socks, all from the same excellent line)

How to style the sweaters you already own, swaggily — plus a gauzy wool snap cardigan perfect for the job

Let’s get to it —

In the first ever Concorde, I wrote that handbags — in particular, the expensive designer ones with short lifespans that bankroll luxury fashion houses and drive women cuckoo — “are starting to depress me.” I remain depressed about them, and yet I still need one for schlepping around mes affaires.

Today I’m happy to share a bag that hits all my requirements: washable, versatile, made in limited quantities from off-cut material, and extremely cool looking. I think of it as an “It” Bag in the sense that “It” looks like a beautiful unidentified Sci-Fi ~~oRgAnIsM~~ that exists beyond familiar taxonomies, not to mention beyond time!

I’ve been toting a prototype for the past few months, and this week not one but two official versions are finally coming out: