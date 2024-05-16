Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane.

Jonah & Erin

Photo above right of me partying with the homies James Carrots and Lawrence Hossman by Jamie Pearl

Blackbird Spyplane back once again, and I (Jonah) am smashing the send on today’s sletter from drizzly New York City. It’s the hustle-bustle, topsy-turvy town of my birth — almost as cool, but not quite as cool, as Oakland, my adopted soil.

I’ve come here to conduct unbeatable recon for YOU, to be shared in future Spyplane Editions and, while I’m at it, to celebrate my mother’s birthday. Happy birthday, Mama Spyplane, I love you, and I hope you enjoy today’s full sletter since you (my mother) are a Classified Tier subscriber.

In today’s Plane we’ve got:

Wonderful new home-décor slappers from a tiny L.A.-based maker

Very fire takes on logo-splattered racing-team gear

Literal “swag unlockers,” by which we mean cool key rings

The new Conner O’Malley special is incredible

Let’s get to it — !

Over in the pleasant and intel-rich SpyTalk Chat Room the other day, Spyfriend ELK asked, “What’s the Nation’s preferred method of carrying keys? I’ve used carabiners forever, but have recently lost two different sets owing to A. lack of locking mechanism, and B. careless wife.” [Editor’s note: D*mn king, hope she doesn’t see this! 😉]“Fobs/ lanyards seem either played or too bulky for a pocket, but I like having some kind of loop to grab on to, and spin on my finger.”

When it comes to keys, I (Jonah) have run an extremely simple setup for as long as I can remember owning keys —

No more no less

Keys on ring, ring on a two-tone threaded clip. No more, no less. I don’t use the clip for anything besides adding a little extra matter / purchase to the mix, so I can locate & fish out the whole rig out from whichever pocket or bag I stuff it into a little more easily. I also have zero memory of when I acquired this clip, or where. Maybe at a hardware store, maybe it came with something. It was either free or <$3.

But as you know from Tuesday’s profound sletter, I’m a proponent of the cool albeit technically unnecessary object that brings irrational pleasure. And when the cool object in question is attached to something you use as constantly as your keys?? That’s a lot of pleasure you’re adding to your day per capita, baby.

So we dug up a bunch of excellent keyholder options currently floating around that we f**k with — perfect for you, or perfect as a gift to a friend with no occasion required besides the fact that you are generous and thought of them: