Over in our intel-rich SpyTalk Chat Room the other day, a reader asked a question that’s likely occurred to many Mach 3+ individuals at one time or another: How can I make my shower 💧DRIP💧?

“Recs for minimal and swag shower curtains? Hoping for something sort of natural, clean, but more interesting than whatever Br*oklinen wants to sell me. I keep googling ‘Georgia O’Keeffe shower curtains’ hoping she used them in her bathroom and they just show me sh**ty stuff with watercolor flowers on it. Peace <3” — Elena Saavedra Buckley

Shower curtains are deeply underrated home-swag assets hiding in plain sight. They take up mad visual real estate in one of the most important rooms in a cribbo as pertains to physical & mental well-being. And yet good ones are hard to find — and this is definitely a case where doing your Googles will only lead to frustration.

That’s where Blackbird Spyplane comes in. We replied to Elena with a few fantastic options off the dome, and then a couple days later Erin caught wind of a newly released shower curtain that fits the parameters of the request and that we want to cop for HQ: