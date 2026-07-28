Blackbird Spyplane | Unbeatable Recon | Style•Culture•Travel

Blackbird Spyplane | Unbeatable Recon | Style•Culture•Travel

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Bauchner's avatar
Bauchner
1d

Streaming definitely has something unholy about it, and the best way I've found to forgo its temptations while preserving some ease is to embrace terrestrial radio. I got a great 80s Harman Kardon tuner for my living room sound stack for about $50. The digital tuning knob has a beautiful weight to it. I'd love to know what else is out there for smaller radios (outdoors, kitchen, bathroom, etc.). The Sony clock radio you highlighted in the past is very nice---what about radio radios? Sangean seems to be the dominant producer today.

And if I may plug, for when streaming is irresistible, Qobuz. It's highlights human curation and picks over the algorithm, has in-depth text (from Allmusic and elsewhere) for all releases and artists, and supposedly pays out a much higher rate per stream. It has a magazine tab with new writing. Plus it's French, to which I attribute its occasionally wonky user experience. And it's fun to say.

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Ryan's avatar
Ryan
1d

https://x.com/TalkingHeadsNet/status/1962009304111910986

also not sure how the plane feels about U2 but getting intense "mysterious ways" vibes from jay-z's phrasing of "it's alright"

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