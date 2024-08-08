The B.L.I.S.S. List — a comprehensive index of Beautiful Life-Improving Spyplane Staples — is here.

Blackbird Spyplane, by your side — again & always.

Today we’ve got:

Two unbeatable search terms for putting a cool THING on your WALL for not much bread that will heavily enviben your home — with some handy elite links to what the f**k we are talking about

A Season Agnostic Slapper Swarm, Yes! (S.A.S.S.Y.) featuring a tight clutch of fire clothes , marked down and brand new alike, that straddle the line between summer & fall and as a result work in either context

Monster chunes

Thank you for rocking with the plane !!

Jonah & Erin

Let’s get to it —

Mach 3+ travel… it really does pay sauce dividends. Nearly two months ago we set foot in Copenhagen, gathered material for a smash-hit 2-part recon report, and yet we’re still sorting through under-the-radar gems we discovered on the trip and held back because they deserve the full shine of the Spyplane Spotlight.

For instance: One of the best meals we had in Copenhagen, as mentioned, was at the subterranean bistro Silberbauers. The vibes in this place were banging, and it wasn’t just because of the elegant china buckets heaped with French fries (below center) or the hot swagged-out chef rocking shorts under his apron hotly (below left)…

No, the vibes were banging in a way that you could readily re-create in your own home thanks to the extremely sick framed still-life lithograph (below right), which led us into a very ill wall-art trove…