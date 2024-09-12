Our new favorite director
A fantastic overcoat made in small batches for a wide range of bodies; coveted Japanese boxers; and brilliant films full of life & swag by a one-of-a-kind GOAT we were sleeping on
— Jonah & Erin
Blackbird Spyplane, sauntering through the “Recon Redwoods” with you once again. In today’s sletter:
A tiny buzzy label out of the UK who make clean, classical, unisex British leisurewear- / workwear- / military-indebted pieces — designed, cut & sewn from lovely natural fibers at a high level, and with a special eye toward “differently shaped bodies.”
I (Jonah) overhauled my entire underwear rotation after discovering these fantastic deep-cut Japanese cotton/hemp boxers — then I wrote about them, and they all sold the f**k out. They got a restock, I wrote about it, and those sold out. Now they’re up for a pre-order that ends today.
Our new favorite director, whose movies we recommend for deceptively simple insights into the tragicomic beauty of humanity and for Elite Sauce Inspiration.
And more!
Let’s get to it —