— Jonah & Erin

Blackbird Spyplane, sauntering through the “Recon Redwoods” with you once again. In today’s sletter:

A tiny buzzy label out of the UK who make clean, classical, unisex British leisurewear- / workwear- / military-indebted pieces — designed, cut & sewn from lovely natural fibers at a high level, and with a special eye toward “differently shaped bodies.”

I (Jonah) overhauled my entire underwear rotation after discovering these fantastic deep-cut Japanese cotton/hemp boxers — then I wrote about them, and they all sold the f**k out. They got a restock, I wrote about it, and those sold out. Now they’re up for a pre-order that ends today.

Our new favorite director, whose movies we recommend for deceptively simple insights into the tragicomic beauty of humanity and for Elite Sauce Inspiration .

And more!

Let’s get to it —