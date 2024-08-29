The B.L.I.S.S. List — a comprehensive index of Beautiful Life-Improving Spyplane Staples — is here.

— Jonah & Erin

Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane, your no. 1 source across all media for “unbeatable recon” into style, travel & culture.

In this past Tuesday’s sletter we made Major Media History with what several industry luminaries hailed as “The most unbeatable Adam Sandler interview of all time” (David Remnick, The New Yorker) and “A conversation with Adam Sandler so popping that I read it twice then closed my computer and watched Grown Ups 1 and Grown Ups 2” (Graydon Carter, Air Mail).

In today’s Spyplane we’ve got:

Bonus NYC food intel from The Sandman himself

Navy blue is back ??

The high-risk, high-reward swag-enhancing power of an unexpected shoelace

F**k a quarter-zip fleece this fall, accept nothing less than a 9/10ths-zip fleece !

And more unbeatable recon

Let’s get to it —

Starting with an exchange I (Jonah) had with Adam Sandler about beloved NYC food spots we make sure to hit when we’re in town, containing intel so scrumptious we had to hold it back for the beautiful & blessed Classified-Tier Spyfriends who make the Plane possible: