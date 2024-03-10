Welcome to Concorde, the Blackbird Spyplane “women’s vertical,” except it’s for everyone who is cool.

— Erin & Jonah

Hi! Erin here, back once again with a recon-packed Concorde.

Today we’ve got:

Mach 3+ jeans, including a fantastic new unisex pair I just got — made in California and dyed a gorgeous color that’ll take your tonal swag up a notch.

Speaking of jeans: Styling tips & shoutouts for rocking shoes (that aren’t sneakers) with jeans — swaggily.

A vibe-rich deep-cut ‘90s indie movie featuring a Concorde Style North Star.

An extremely tempting new jacket with a beguilingly cool hardware-store aura — and a rabbithole full of related new & vintage gems from Bonnie Cashin, Ralph Lauren, Raf Simons and Phoebe Philo…

And more!

Let’s get to it —

In our SpyTalk Chat Room the other day, desig_n101 asked for some “alternatives to sneakers when wearing jeans? For women?”

Excellent question. Your pants and shoes are always in a high-stakes dialogue, the nuances of which you ignore at your peril! I’m gonna take this as an opportunity to shout out some great jeans, but first, let’s start with the footwear.

All of the clogs I saluted in Concorde here would do the trick, but here are 3 other directions you can go in: