Blackbird Spyplane

Blackbird Spyplane

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leo's avatar
Leo
7h

What was your gateway to the sletter? For me it was the “The end of cool small cars” report. No idea how I got there, but felt so seen lol, like finally someone gets it. The path from that to a subscriber was quite short, I think… (Just to put it out there: my first car was a 1996 United Colors Of Benetton “revolutionary features” Twingo 🥲) Congrats for the five years!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Blackbird Spyplane
Matthew Cook's avatar
Matthew Cook
7h

Heartfelt thanks from rural Wisconsin for making the world feel less lonely. A truly admirable (the only worthwhile?) goal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Blackbird Spyplane Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture