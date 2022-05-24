Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane. Our interviews with Jerry Seinfeld, Tyler, The Creator, Emily Bode, Online Ceramics, Seth Rogen, André 3000, Nathan Fielder, Lorde, John Mayer, Danielle Haim, Daniel Arnold, Thomas Mars from Phoenix, Phoebe Bridgers, Michael Stipe, Romeo Okwara, John Wilson, Héctor Bellerín, Rashida Jones, Hayley Williams, Ezra Koenig and more are HERE.

Years ago I used a beat-up old aluminum-frame hardtail mountain bike to get around NYC as much as I could. I loved pedaling over the East River; heading out to taco spots in the Rockaways and Corona; cruising aimlessly around Red Hook and Greenpoint on summer nights… Experiencing the sort of buzzy joy you can only feel while moving through the city at ~15 m.p.h. on two wheels, ideally with a bunch of friends around you doing the same…

It wasn’t until I moved to Oakland that I got into cycling in a more serious way, because the riding here is so plentiful & gorgeous. I bought an actual road bike, copped “proper” kit, joined group rides…

… and learned about the fascinating concept of “FREDS”!!