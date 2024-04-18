Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane.

Our roundup of the Best Pants Out is here.

Check our list of the world’s 35 slappiest shops, where Spyfriends have added a ton of favorites in the comments.

Mach 3+ city intel for traveling the entire planet is here.

— Jonah & Erin

The one ‘n’ only Spyplane back with you — and there’s no place we’d rather be.

In today’s sletter we’ve got:

Exclusive Spyhomie Pricing on the banging new SS24 collection from Colbo, one of NYC’s top shops.

The hemp-cotton underwear that changed ~everything is back in new colors.

Is wearing a uniform “iconic or uninspired”??

A Young Musical Swag Lord drops a fantastic new song that includes (and transcends) fantastic bursts of Nirvana Power.

And more!

Let’s get to it —

The New York clothing store Colbo opened strong in 2022. In the past year or so it’s firmly established itself as the best new clothing shop in NYC, as far as Blackbird Spyplane is concerned. In part this is because they stock fire under-the-radar lines (And Austin, Archie, Yoko Sakamoto, Ernie Palo) alongside secondhand slappers. In part it’s because they have a bright, airy space where they make great coffee & host cool events (including with Spyfriends like Small Talk Studio, Intramural, Pierce Abernathy and Wrong Answer.)

And, increasingly, it’s because Colbo’s house line has become one of the most impressive out: Elegant unisex styles… cut capaciously… from beautiful fabrics… in color schemes precision-engineered for achieving sublime Tonal Swag.

The clothes are made in NYC, designed by Colbo co-founder Tal Silberstein, who used to work at Hed Mayner. The other day Tal hit us up with a preview of SS24 — their deepest collection yet — and we knew within seconds of smashing the Dr*pbox that we were dealing with a major C.O.M.M.S. Situation:

Certified Outstanding “Mamma Mia” Slappers

Some choice Colbo SS24 gems — including the banging deadstock Italian-nylon summerweight “parka”

The collection was produced entirely in NYC’s Garment District “from a mix of Japanese fabrics and globally sourced deadstock.” We’re talking deadstock Italian cotton; Japanese cotton-hemp and cotton-linen; summerweight wool; Japanese cotton that’s been sun-dried for a month to give it a pleasingly crunchy hand-feel that you only get from 30 days’ exposure to HELIOS’ love; and — on some of our favorite pieces, like the 1/2-zip summerweight “parka,” above and below — crinkly deadstock Italian nylon…

More choice Colbo SS24 gems

There’s an abbondanza of lovely earth tones, but wouldn’t you know it: Pale blues and a twist on Blackbird Spyplane’s coolest color of the year — dusty-mushroomy purples — are in the mix, too, including on a cool belted YURPLE Italian-canvas tote (center above), YURPLE Japanese-linen drawstring pants, a YURPLE deadstock-Italian-silk-linen-blend button up, and a YURPLE mf parka to boot.

That’s just a slice of the collection. And get this!

1) To celebrate the launch, Colbo are giving away Blackbird Spyplane Classified Recon Tier Sletter Access to some fortunate readers.

Yes! 10 lucky Spyfriends who have inexplicably denied themselves the life−improving pleasures of BBSP All-Access Status will receive “Spyplane Scholarships” courtesy of Colbo. To toss your name in the Virtual Bucket Hat, smash the ‘enter’:

Colbo SS24 Spyplane Scholarships

2) If you’re already a Classified Tier subscriber, we’ve got a Secret Exclusive Colbo SS24 15% homie-price discountiolo Spycode for you.

You can see the full collection at Colbo here and IRL at 51 Orchard St.

Here is our ‘Xclusie Spycode, live now and good on Colbo SS24 pieces until Saturday, 🥦4/20🥦, at 11:59 p.m. ET: