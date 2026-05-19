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— Jonah & Erin

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Let’s answer two big questions about color up top.

“How do you wear color well?”

Many people — especially but not exclusively the fellas — find color challenging. Rather than risk failure and embarrassment, they avoid the matter entirely, closing the door on a universe of sauce and delight.

Thankfully, Blackbird Spyplane has a powerful remedy. Erin started her career as a color forecaster, she’s worked closely with Apple’s industrial-design color team over the last decade-plus, and she’s a certified color super-perceiver, blessed with the equivalent of perfect pitch.

She poured her abundant wisdom into a handy guide for Mach 3+ color-rocking: Part 1 establishes some basics, while Part 2 reveals a simple yet sophisticated color-layering technique we call “Tonal Swag,” which will change the way you see your clothes, and which you can deploy today and immediately look ~73.3% more wavier.

“OK — here’s a tougher one — why do we wear the colors we wear?”

The propagandists of corporate America want you to believe it’s because they say so. That’s the lie they’re trying to spread in, for instance, the original 2006 installment of 20th Century Fox entertainment property The Devil Wears Prada. In a pompous monologue that has become famous, the Anna Wintour proxy character tells a subordinate that she thinks she came to the office wearing a “cerulean” blue sweater because of a deliberate, non-fashion choice she made, but that the sweater was, in fact, “selected for you by the people in this room.”

This monologue is often held up as a pulling-back-the-curtain-on-how-things-really-work type moment. Hogwash. The monologue is simply proof that we live in a profane and godless culture.

The real reason we wear the colors we wear is, simply put, because of sacred confluences of chromatic vibrations that issue from the heartbeats of complex deities, travel acoustico-prismatically through the vastness of time & space, then reach our retinas and explode into ecstatic being.

Any person or conglomerate who claims credit for those vibrations is a blaspheming charlatan.

Erin and I (Jonah) are finely attuned to these confluences, however, and to the cadences in which they slip in and out of phase, i.e., we know which colors look particularly excellent at any given moment.

The vibrations are everywhere for those with eyes to see, which is why our color coverage over the years has drawn not only from, e.g., the films of Wim Wenders and Abbas Kiarostami, but also from the handsome interior of a fantastic taverna in Athens.

In that spirit, today we’re dropping a 2026 Color Inspiration Blowout inspired by sick & charming vehicles we’ve flicked up here in California, where cars are observably more beautiful than those you’ll see most other places.

Below you will find color combinations whose resonances are extremely harmonious. You will find standalone shades that are hitting especially pleasantly right now, too, with tips for other colors that go great with them. You will also find styling ideas, and intel on new and old pieces in these colors.

This is an exclusive for our Classified-Tier Subscribers. Enjoy!