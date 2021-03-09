Part of what makes Blackbird Spyplane the no. 1 source for “Unbeatable Recon” is that occasionally we post 24-hour open calls on Instagram for custom-recon requests…

YOU, the beautiful & blessed SpyFriends, send in yr BURNING Qs about life, love & the jawn sciences, and we, Jonah & Erin, answer them in the newsletter, in a recurring series we call “PERSONAL SPYPLANE.”

Today it’s … time to get “personal.”

1. “Pantone 🙅 — What’s the SPYPLANE color of the year?”— @pleatherwood.jpg

Erin used to forecast color trends professionally 🧙🏻‍♂️, so this is a question SQUARELY on her turf. Since we are the “no. 1 source across all media for non-hierarchical thinking,” though, it’s against our nature to elevate any one single hue to 2021’s top slot, much less s**t on Pantone’s official selection of yellow and gray (two colors we bang with, but ehhh…??)

That being said: Here at “Spytone,” RED is where our heads are at for ‘21!!