Speaking of respecting yr quality of life — I’m writing today’s sletter on a beautiful blond-wood Case Study Tenon Table I copped a few years back on Craigslist, letting my eyes trace the woodgrain swirls like a VISIONARY BACKPACKER SURVEYING A COOL TOPOGRAPHICAL MAP, and I’m spotting all manner of quote-unquote “imperfections”: scratches from antique LAGUIOLE knives, stains from rare NATTY-WINE spills… melted wax from hand-formed CANDLES … coffee rings from complexly balanced single-origin SLAPPERS (artist’s rendition above)…

Someone with a less-enormous frontal cortex than yr boy Young Spyplane might look at these “blemishes” and start tripping on some “ay yi yi my table is ROASTED” s**t, but all I see is the beautifully unkempt evidence of L.W.L.M. aka “Life-Well-Lived Mindset.”

What’s Life-Well-Lived Mindset?? It’s letting some tomato sauce splash onto yr white jeans while slurping down SPICY SPAGHETT’ on a summer eve w/ the homies and instead of going “waaah my pants oohh nooo” and running home to cry to mama you say, “H*ll yeah this is a little red ‘natural dyed’ badge of a LIFE WELL LIVED — in great company, at that…”

The point isn’t to get stains on jawns willy-nilly. It’s to live a life full of Mach 3+ stain-generating moments that are WORTH the stains!!

The cracks in this beheaded-Marie-Antoinette incense holder: Telltale evidence of a “LIFE WELL LIVED”

Last year I was emptying the ash from a very delicate Astier de Villatte incense holder shaped like beheaded Marie Antoinette that Erin copped in Paris and I accidentally DROPPED it, smashing it into ~5 pieces… For a moment I was shook, but then I just krazy-glued that s**t back together and now when I look at the cracks and smell the hinoki sticks burning I have proof that I am a living, breathing, mistake-making HUMAN JAWN-APPRECIATOR — not a Sotheby’s restorer handling artifacts w/ a tweezer !!

Don’t ask me, ask Thomas Mars from Phoenix, who came thru this past Tuesday’s sletter talking about a favorite shirt he wore so much it started to rip apart and he just STAPLED IT FOUR TIMES to hold it together… That’s advanced L.W.L.M. s**t right there, because it’s much less fun to be precious than to live life (and rock crowds, literally and metaphorically) well!!

