Flat sneakers are getting even flatter
Plus a swag secret hiding in the "Chalamet has Sauce" promo blitz & more unbeatable recon
Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane
Our new Home Goods Report, bursting with things to enliven the place you live, is here.
Mach 3+ city intel for traveling the entire planet is here.
The B.L.I.S.S. List — a helpful rundown of Beautiful Life-Improving Spyplane Staples, from incense to sweatpants to underwear — is here.
In today’s Plane we’ve got:
The elite swag-source secret that’s been hiding in plain sight during the “Whoa Timothée Chalamet Has Sauce” Bob Dylan movie promo blitz
A Spyplane Exclusive Slapper Excellence bulletin from one of our favorite labels, concerning a monumental new piece they’ve got coming
An unlikely grail … once rocked by Rudy G*uliani tha Wack Goblin??
But first —
We’re some 2 years out from the moment historians broadly understood as “Peak Adidas Samba.”
3 out of 5 of our Top Sneakers of 2024 were low-profile leaning Dogs on Dainty.
And here in 2025, it’s clear that Cool Flat Sneakers are Staying Flat — if not Getting Even Flatter?
4 excellent new (unisex) cases in point: