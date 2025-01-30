Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane

Our new Home Goods Report, bursting with things to enliven the place you live, is here.

Mach 3+ city intel for traveling the entire planet is here.

The B.L.I.S.S. List — a helpful rundown of Beautiful Life-Improving Spyplane Staples, from incense to sweatpants to underwear — is here.

Find us picking wild irises oceanside on the posi-track

In today’s Plane we’ve got:

The elite swag-source secret that’s been hiding in plain sight during the “Whoa Timothée Chalamet Has Sauce” Bob Dylan movie promo blitz

A Spyplane Exclusive Slapper Excellence bulletin from one of our favorite labels, concerning a monumental new piece they’ve got coming

An unlikely grail … once rocked by Rudy G*uliani tha Wack Goblin??

But first —

We’re some 2 years out from the moment historians broadly understood as “Peak Adidas Samba.”

3 out of 5 of our Top Sneakers of 2024 were low-profile leaning Dogs on Dainty.

And here in 2025, it’s clear that Cool Flat Sneakers are Staying Flat — if not Getting Even Flatter?

4 excellent new (unisex) cases in point: