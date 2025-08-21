Our interviews with Nathan Fielder, Brendan from Turnstile, Adam Sandler, MJ Lenderman, Kim Gordon, Steven Yeun, Maya Hawke, Bon Iver, André 3000, 100 gecs, Matty Matheson, Hayley Williams, Laraaji, Eckhaus Latta, Tyler, The Creator, John C. Reilly, Rashida Jones, Camiel Fortgens, Father John Misty, Kate Berlant, Clairo, Conner O’Malley and more are here.

The Plane back with you again. Today we talk to the mastermind behind one of the world’s smackingest new clothing lines, which an elite coterie of Real Ones respect it.

They make everything in the UK, and they just released their fall collection.

But first —

Water From Your Eyes — Rachel Brown and Nate Amos — are a very sick band from NYC. They have great ears for sweet melody, but they also like f--ked up rhythms and jarring electronic sounds, which is a fantastic combination.

Erin and I (Jonah) have been fans since 2021, when their near-drumless single “Quotations” came on a local college radio station while we were driving around, and it transfixed us. Last year, Nate, recording as This is Lorelei, put out the fantastic solo song “Dancing in the Club,” which Spyfriend MJ Lenderman recorded an amazing cover of, and we gotta imagine that both tracks brought Water from Your Eyes a bunch more fans.

Their new album, It’s a Beautiful Place, comes out tomorrow on Matador, and if you ask us, it’s the best thing they’ve put out: Extremely guitary and riffed-out, as you can hear on the new certified-slappy single “Nights in Armor.”

We asked Rachel and Nate to share some off-the-beaten-path tips across any and all categories they pleased, as part of our recurring V.I.P. R.A.D.A.R. (Vibey Illustrious People’s Rare and Dope A-- Recommendations) feature.

Water From Your Eyes picks:

“ The Pyramid Code (2010) is a documentary series exploring theories from alternative Egyptology, i.e., the Great Pyramids were built as giant batteries, using the naturally occurring power source of the Nile River interacting with the porous limestone that the pyramids are built on. Or how the Egyptian Empire was in full swing at the highest point of The Great Year cycle, which measures the time it takes for Earth’s axis to complete a full orbit, and thus implies that humanity was at its peak of knowledge and capabilities during the height of the Egyptian Empire. It’s an eye-opening look at the normalized linear concept of progress, as it states that we are currently in the darkest of ages , and that we are far less in tune with nature, and therefore lack the understanding of the physical world that once allowed humans to build with such precision and grandness. There’s also an incredible shot of the Great Pyramids through a window at a nearby Pizza Hut that constitutes a cinematic masterpiece.”

“US ProMiniGolf Masters National Championship (2012) is a short documentary that is so absurdly funny, it feels more like a Christopher Guest script than something that took place in our reality. It showcases extremely memorable characters, including the President of the Pro Mini-Golf Association, a former contestant on The Bachelorette, and a handful of middle-aged men who take the sport as seriously as any professional athlete. The true star is Olivia Prokopova, a sixteen year old from the Czech Republic who’s been competing professionally at mini-golf since age 7. This really has it all: comedy, drama, suspense, and a singular shot of one of the weirdest-looking dogs ever caught on camera.” Here.

Rachel’s pick:

“Northern Michigan, especially the Upper Peninsula and Mackinac Island, has to be one of the most underappreciated places in the United States — if not the entire world. My childhood trips to Mackinac Island felt like stepping into a storybook. Both of my parents are from Michigan, so we spent a week there almost every summer and winter. The summer before I went to high school, I laid on the beach with my childhood best friend and watched hundreds of shooting stars. My family and I traveled to Copper Harbor to lay my grandfather’s ashes to rest in Lake Superior — he worked on ships in the Great Lakes for almost his entire adult life. There was no cell service anywhere. Just white birch trees and the cold vast lake. In some ways, it feels like the end of the world up there. I wish more people took the time to visit, it’s so magical, and also probably haunted.”

Nate’s pick:

“Connor O’Malley videos have become a huge source of constant inspiration, laughter, and introspection for me over the last few years. I first saw Howard Schultz tapes (4K FULL MOVIE 2019 FREE) thanks to my roommate Steve a couple years ago. I had to give it multiple watches before I could even begin to understand what was going on (to this day I don’t think I do). The intense absurdity of what I was watching slowly gave way to some otherworldly feeling bordering on sheer horror and an invitation to dig deeper into my own personal critiques of society at large. With that as a starting point, it was beyond easy to fall into the rabbit hole of O’Malley videos. I’m constantly recommending him to friends, with admittedly mixed results, but I have no intention of stopping. Some other personal faves are PVC Feces Rig Tour (Home Made) #vanlife and (more recently) Slugs.”

Water from Your Eyes’ It’s a Beautiful Place comes out tomorrow and it rips. Find the album here. They’re on IG here.

Meanwhile —

Yesterday one of the coolest emerging labels in the Slow Clothes Universe, based in East London, released their fall collection, which is starting to roll out at some of the world’s best small shops, too.

The label was founded by a swaggy, thoughtful & kindvibed dude we met in Paris this summer, whose résumé includes time spent working as an assistant designer at Our Legacy, among other places.

He operates within a set of tight constraints: Every garment is made in the UK from materials that, minus a few deadstock exceptions, are sourced from the UK, too, down to the buttons.

The clothes are produced in limited runs, inspired by a polyglot range of “heritage” British influences. They’re elegant, but in a hard-wearing, fundamentally unfussy way. I first saw them IRL in New York last year, and thought they rocked. They’re technically menswear, but Erin would rock a bunch of pieces as readily as I would.

The other day I was stoked to get this king on the Spyvideophone to find out more.