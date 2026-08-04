Blackbird Spyplane | Unbeatable Recon | Style•Culture•Travel

Blackbird Spyplane | Unbeatable Recon | Style•Culture•Travel

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Susan Orlean's avatar
Susan Orlean
6h

Thank you for nailing this!! Language is a precious thing and the way it’s being degraded is sad and maddening!

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1 reply by Blackbird Spyplane
Jackson Mundie's avatar
Jackson Mundie
8h

How often are things made without intention? The implication that other things are just haphazardly thrown together is idiotic. Everything that is made is made with intention. Maybe the next one will be advertising that your product is made with “materials” or the result of “ideas.” Ridiculous.

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