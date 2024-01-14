Happy New Year, and welcome back to Concorde, the Blackbird Spyplane “women’s vertical,” except it is for everyone who is cool.

The early days of January … who needs to buy anything new right now, when the year itself is so fresh? Sure, maybe your eye catches on an unexpected “off-season” gem… Maybe some coveted-but-too-costly FW23 piece made it to markdowns without selling out… But mostly, this is a time when the Mach 3+ clothes rocker feels inclined to downshift, hibernate, and dig through the slappers they already have on hand. OR, at the very most, to take a long & luxurious look at the plethora of vintage gems out there… which shiny new pieces can sometimes distract us from!

I (Erin) have been on a lucky streak with the vintage searches recently, bringing home grail after grail, and it’s high time I shared some steals, deals & scores with you. Rare delights, cheap thrills and underpriced museum-worthy pieces from obscure lines and genius slapper-crafters alike — including Miuccia P, Issey M, Donna K and Dries V-N!! I’m talking about shoes, coats, pants, skirts, bags & more. I’ve also got simple ways to style pieces from disparate eras and designers, plus a couple of my favorite lesser-known shops to turn up vintage treasure.

LET’S KICK THINGS OFF — WITH A PARADOX:

How do I square my documented love of matching sets with my collision-embracing inner Pattern DJ? The answer is a rare jawn unicorn: the perfectly mismatched set.

I’ve been on the lookout for a great one of these for years, and back in November I spotted my platonic ideal at the superb San Francisco vintage shop Body Philosophy Club, who strike pay dirt at estate sales in and around the Bay Area.

It’s an ‘80s-era set from the consistently great (if dubiously named??) Issey Miyake “Plantation” sublabel, which we’ve shouted out before, and yet most people still sleep on it — their loss, your gain!

The jacket and skirt, pictured above, match and mismatch at the same d*mn time thanks to a clever little trick where the colors of the large-scale plaid invert across the two pieces. That’s the main event. But this set, cut from a Japanese cotton that drapes beautifully, is also typical of Plantation in all the little considered details you discover up close: the jacket lapels are stitched to the shoulders, so they’re permanently pressed open, origami-like, and the wrap skirt has a cool apron detail (sort of like a flat peplum?) that folds at the waist and cascades down the front. It’s a set that tells you in no uncertain terms how to wear it — and in some cases that might be obnoxious, but who am I to argue with Issey’s vision??

There’s a very cool, nearly identical set available right now —