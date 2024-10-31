Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane

In today’s Classified-Tier Plane we’ve got:

BBSP-beloved Mach 3+ character-rich home inspo in beautiful new Rizzoli coffee-table-book form

Intel on top-tier special-edition linen pants from one of our favorite lines

Spyhomie pricing on Colbo’s excellent FW24 unisex collection , plus a Spygiveaway for brand-new bags they’re making in collaboration with Porter Yoshida

And more

But first —

Happy Halloween and shout out to a holiday that, in our book, used to be about spending hours with your family hand-making a vibey costume — cutting up a d*mn refrigerator box… freaking the sewing machine… going nutty with the tin foil … ?! — and then mobbing the municipality with a pack of friends to meet your neighbors and see what good and/or weird s**t they shook into your pumpkin.

Today, though, the holiday has become an ~$11 billion industry where innocent children are likelier than ever to rock charmless mass-produced disposable dogs**t procured from cursed and disenchanted Spirit-Halloween-type real-estate-vampire operations at best (and Am*zon at worst) — and then, instead of ringing doorbells and engaging with funky strangers, they find their trick-or-treat wanderings restricted to “Business Improvement Districts”…

I thought about this the other day when Spyfriend Them Jeans posted the lo-fi Stephen King’s It-themed yard decoration below right to his IG stories… an anachronistically charming vision which inspired me to dig up old photos of how kids once truly put that s**t on for October 31!!

Clockwise from top left: Kids dressed up in 1925 (Kirn Vintage Stock); in 1955; an actually good yard decoration in Los Angeles, 2024 (Jason Stewart a.k.a. Them Jeans) San Francisco, 1998 (Pam Berry via Getty Images)

We gotta bring back the Based Old Halloween Ways!

F**k “Spirit.” You already know it’s f**k Am*zon, too. If you are a child and you wanna dress like, say, a Minion tonight? Give the prefab s**t a miss. Paint a garbage-can bright yellow, cut eye holes into it, fit them with ski goggles, and rock all of the above with some denim overalls like a real one.

Meanwhile —

It’s time for an intel-rich, media-spanning Spyplane Slapper Swarm of honking clothes, books & chunes —