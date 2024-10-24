Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane

In today’s Plane we’ve got:

How much can fabric choice enhance the “sauce physics” of a simple, eminently rockable garment? We asked one of our favorite under-the-radar Lone Operator Garment Makers, who’s dropping a flotilla of new unisex pieces for FW24 today .

The only day planner personally used & approved by Blackbird Spyplane for Mach 3+ day-planning purposes just dropped its 2025 editions.

An array of cool shoe intel, including a nascent trend we are seeing bubble up and we f**k with it.

And more unbeatable recon!

Let’s get to it —

Sometimes humans come together as a collective to achieve great things — things that no one person could ever achieve on their own, controverting the pernicious myths of maverick individualism our benighted culture loves to fetishize.

As a pro-communitarian sletter, we believe this is how most of the very best things happen, and that “the only thing the establishment truly fears” is when people link and build like the subterranean mycorrhizal fungal networks of the Wood Wide Web.

And yet if we’re keeping it a thousand, we also have a big sweet spot for the kinds of Lone Operators who design, cut & sew clothes off on their own all by themselves (and who of course still ultimately depend on constellations of other people elsewhere in the Chain of Slapper Creation, i.e. cotton farmers, fabric-mill workers, and so on and so forth).

Today one of our favorite Lone Operators is dropping a batch of sick new unisex pieces for FW24 made, as per usual, from deadstock natural fibers. Man is confirmed nice at making clothes and confirmed nice at talking about them in illuminating ways, so we asked him to take us “under the hood” on what went into some of his standout pieces this season.

He’s got a clear & vivid way of describing his process, and his insights — especially into the ways fabric choice can dramatically alter a garment’s whole energy — did not disappoint.