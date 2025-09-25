Today’s post is brought to you by Blackbird Spyplane’s Classified Tier Subscribers, who make this independent reader-powered miracle possible — upgrade your subscription if you haven’t already, and enjoy a better life in the Spyplane Inner Sanctum.

Our interviews with Nathan Fielder, Brendan from Turnstile, Adam Sandler, Issy Wood, MJ Lenderman, Evan Kinori, Steven Yeun, Maya Hawke, Bon Iver, André 3000, Sandy Liang, Matty Matheson, Laraaji, Ryota Iwai from Auralee, Tyler, The Creator, John C. Reilly, Rashida Jones, Father John Misty, Kate Berlant, Camiel Fortgens, Clairo, Conner O'Malley and more are here.

The world’s best store just started shipping to the U.S. again. Check it out in our monumental new list of the 50 Slappiest Shops across the Spyplane Universe.

Mach 3+ city intel for traveling the entire planet is here.

There’s a trove of rugs, cushions, lamps, ceramics and more in our Home Goods Index.

Today we’ve got a Beautiful Bowlful of Unbeatable Recon for you, featuring:

Exclusive news from the dope undyed-wool knit hats & loomed scarves frontlines, right in time for fall

Breaking news from the swaggy NYC bootleg-art-merch frontlines , too

Beautiful dark-denim bangers that scramble the line between workwear and post-GORP

An iconic unisex jacket just dropped that, if we were publishing our 35 Spyplane Icons Roundup today, we’d either have to bump one of them to make room for this one, or beef up the list to 36 damn Icons

New home slappers from one of our favorite USA-based under-the-radar sources for Japanese artisan goods, including great wall hangings, incense burners, floor mats, coasters, placemats & more.

First, though —

When Erin and I travel to Paris to make travel guides and gather other intel for you, we tend to stay in the Marais / Bastille / Canal Saint-Martin zone…

But if you were going to live in Paris for a stretch, which neighborhoods would you look at? That’s the question a Spyfriend asked the other day over in the Paris thread of our Global SpyTalk Chat Room.

His question’s here — come through and weigh in.

Now let’s get to it —

When we dropped our 35 Spyplane Icons Roundup earlier this year, celebrating “design excellence of the contemporary slapper era,” one clothesmaker we love was nowhere to be found. That’s because, even though his clothes are fantastic, no single piece quite captured his whole MF gestalt in the way we were looking for.

We actually did have a piece in mind that felt perfect: a phenomenal unisex jacket that we’ve been thinking about ever since he unveiled it this past January.

The sticking point was that it hadn’t come out yet — but the other day it dropped: