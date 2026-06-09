Blackbird Spyplane | Unbeatable Recon | Style•Culture•Travel

Blackbird Spyplane | Unbeatable Recon | Style•Culture•Travel

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Thom Wong's avatar
Thom Wong
1d

"Seen charitably, this is sort of like Myers-Briggs personality-type indicators" - so, completely made up by people with no actual qualifications who saw a way to make money. Seems right.

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Deenie's avatar
Deenie
1d

Ugh, I remember reading that crap in random women’s magazines my mom would pick up at the grocery store in the 80’s - that fact alone should tell you everything you need to know about its validity and actual purpose. I’m all for men embracing the joyful, creative elements of dressing that women are able to enjoy, but honestly? It makes me feel bummed out to see guys stressing out about this shit. As a feminist, I want women to feel less burdened by bs rules that are ulimately about social control; I do NOT want to see men (and boys!) being pressured in this way, at all. Friends, if a particular “rule” or social media trend males you feel more insecure or confused, reject it. No one needs that shit.

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