Our interviews with Cameron Winter of Geese, Ryota Iwai from Auralee, SC103, Nathan Fielder, Sarah Squirm, Adam Sandler, Evan Kinori, Brendan from Turnstile, MJ Lenderman, Jockum from Our Legacy, Maya Hawke, Camiel Fortgens, Bon Iver, André 3000, Eckhaus Latta, Matty Matheson, Laraaji, Tyler, The Creator, John C. Reilly, Father John Misty, Michelle Williams, Steven Yeun, Conner O’Malley, Clairo, Christophe Lemaire, Petra Collins, Pusha T & more are here.

Our new Natural Fiber Workout Gear Guide is here.

Miuccia Prada is worth $4.8B. How good of a person do you expect her to be? Read our Spyplane Deep Dive.

Here’s what you learn about how to get dressed when you wear all black for a month.

Mach 3+ city intel for traveling the entire planet is here.

Give a gift subscription

Resplendent, stoic, haunted, hopeful — Blackbird Spyplane is with you once again.

In today’s sletter:

A Slapper Swarm full of banger striped springtime tees for the fellas & ladies alike

Sick deep-cut cotton basics that we would call “affordable” if that wasn’t a term that’s been so debased it now implies lame s--t, which we would of course never recommend

Exclusive early intel on a rare drop from one of our favorite small makers, coming next week through one of our favorite stores

Two excellent gangster-movie recommendations to watch this weekend, one from the 1980, one from the 2000, courtesy of Spyfriend Patrick Radden Keefe

Let’s get to it —

People love to talk about how “trends move at lightning speeds,” and while this is in a certain objective sense true, how true is it when you are a real one?