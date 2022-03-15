Blackbird Spyplane

Andrew
Mar 16, 2022

Thank you for addressing this issue! My situation arose as I started exploring in the “ugly genius” direction—finding a sense of joy and play in somewhat odd garments—while my partner was not so inclined or inspired. Over time, she has softened on some of her judgments while I have also made some efforts to respect her preferences. I also have gained crucial support from my young (and perhaps more open-minded?) children.

Growing_Stains
Mar 15, 2022

This has been a thing in my relationship! Partner is a sauce king and I like to think I’ve got some pretty good recipes, too. There were times, in the early days of our relationship, that my jawns would ruin his day. We’ve grown past that now. This was a validating edition of the ‘sletter. Jonah is right, when it comes to critiquing bae’s fit, keep it about the jawn and offer concrete suggestions (color, cut, etc). Emotion and subjective opinion without an open mind are banned from talks on fit!

