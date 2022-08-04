Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane, yr 100% reader-supported e-mail godsend.

Spy Nation — in just a few hours, there’s a virtually 100% chance that some of you will be in ferocious competition with each other AND with me (Jonah) …

… as we attempt to cop the coolest New Balance sneaker of the year.

It’s a reissue, dropping later today, of a highly slept-on 2000s-era NB model whose time in the “jawn sunshine” has arrived, and I have to imagine I’m not the only SpyFriend who will be angling for a pair, especially since I’m about to write about how they are sick. (Future reissues of this model in different color schemes seem guaranteed, too.)

“King,” you might be thinking right now, “you’re incredible at newsletters (Erin too) and it’s Spy Nation till I die, but are you cuckoo?? Why would you expand the pool of would-be coppers and thereby diminish yr own chances of copping?” 1) Because I’m not “mentally 11 years old” and it’s just sneakers, baby, and 2) because part of what it means to be the “no. 1 source across all media for ‘unbeatable recon’” is that our number one duty is to YOU, the beautiful & blessed Cla$$ified-Tier readers who make this electronic-mail miracle possible.

More to the point, I will never truly be “in competition” with you, because in the event that you snag a pair and I don’t, I can still derive pride from the “C.O.A.C.H.E.S. (Chill Out and Celebrate Homies Enjoying Success) Mindset,” whereby your W is my W. 🫂🏆

Also today we’ve got an extremely limited batch of masterpiece hand-painted 1-of-1 graphic tees to end all masterpiece hand-painted 1-of-1 graphic tees…

