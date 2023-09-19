Blackbird Spyplane — we have incredible taste, we’re uncommonly talented across multiple disciplines, and what we publish isn’t just a sletter… it’s a d*mn lifestyle.

So it’s no wonder that you, the blessed members of Spy Nation, routinely hit us up requesting recommendations not only for advanced next-level intel and Mach 5+ jawns, but also for the kinds of beautiful banger basics that enswaggen life’s interstices & infrastructure…

You wanna know, .e.g.,

what incense to burn,

what socks to swaddle the dogs within,

what bar soap to scrub up with,

what lip balm is bussin,

which new jeans — and which vintage Levi’s — to seek out & f**k with,

what dental floss will keep the gums healthy and beat back early-onset dementia,

what premium but not exorbitantly priced kitchen knife to run,

what hot sauces to douse dishes with,

what edibles to get faded off,

what sheets to slumber between,

what notebooks and day planners to inscribe profound thoughts and exciting plans into,

what vibey-looking but also audiophile-approved speakers to play chunes through,

… and so much more of that nature.

Access The B.L.I.S.S. List

Today we’re unveiling a new Spyplane Swag Dossier, dedicated to Beautiful Life-Improving Spyplane Staples — call it The B.L.I.S.S. List, baby.

B.L.I.S.S.-ed out Bangers

These are technically “basics,” but nothing included is regular!!

Like our Master Jawn Index and Global Intel Travel Chat Room, this is a subscriber-exclusive resource that will update over time as new staple bangers merit inclusion in the pantheon.

Access The B.L.I.S.S. List

Our picks are infallible, and we either own or have owned 99.9% of what you see below. The remaining .1% is s**t that Mach 3+ friends swear by.

As always, there’s zero spon in the mix. O no! If something’s in the B.L.I.S.S. List, it’s simply because it’s cranking. That’s some Mach 3+ Mensch Integrity s**t, and our Classified-Tier Spyfriends help make it possible.

So click through, enjoy, and feel free to shout out your own beloved banger basics in the comments.

— Jonah & Erin

You can access the full B.L.I.S.S. List here:

Access The B.L.I.S.S. List