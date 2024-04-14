Welcome to Concorde, the Blackbird Spyplane “women’s vertical,” except it’s for everyone who is cool.

Erin & Jonah

‘Corde Nation: We’re back from a very vibey eclipse-viewing odyssey to Texas. For an unnervingly elastic span of seconds (minutes? hours?), day became night, gnats and bats swarmed, a profound hush befell the d*mn firmament, and a portal into another dimension opened. I (Erin) am not entirely sure it closed back up…

But eclipses aren’t the only times Jonah and I say to each other, “Ayo look at the sky.” Quite the contrary, we’ve been known to look up and behold the atmospheric majesty above us daily. And yes, looking at an eclipse safely requires special eyewear — but deflecting Helios’s everyday UV blaze swaggily requires special eyewear, too.

Namely: Cool sunglasses.

So today I’m picking up where Jonah left off earlier this week and sharing my current favorite sick sunglasses, vintage and new: a bunch of shapes that work well not only for my (small) dome but for a range of faces, men’s & women’s alike.

On top of that, I’m sharing my No. 1 deep-cut search term for secondhand shades right now — most under $150 — from a slept-on design GOAT who mentored Phoebe Philo.

Today’s Concorde also features:

Great new & vintage shorts , including cute bangers inspired by a septuagenarian swag lord.

A fun emerging shoe trend — and a low-cost, high-sauce DIY interpretation.

A beautiful ongoing project to bring people free poetry on demand.

Let’s get to it —