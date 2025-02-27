Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane

Not every sletter has the vision or the integrity to say this, but here at Blackbird Spyplane? We think your home is your “temple,” your “sanctuary” and your “fortress.” Anyone who tells you otherwise is selling you short and possibly is a hater who doesn’t want to see you shine and prosper to your fullest.

But we are about maximizing the shining prosperity in the world so today we’ve got a sletter dedicated to unbeatable home-goods heat, including:

Artist-made lampshades that’ll make your cribbo’s microbiome flourish… bioluminescently??

An under-the-radar vintage object seller with a seductively “lawless” aesthetic

High-level Italian-made knit slappers for the couch, the bed, and the body

And more!

Let’s get to it —

Not long ago we got a question in the intel-rich SpyTalk Chat Room about hand-painted lampshades.

Desperately seeking a lampshade! Ideally hand-painted, but more Bloomsbury than twee — Kayla

This is a great question, because A) 99% of lampshades are depressing eyesores and B) hand-painted anything is going to invigorate your cribbo. Since we owe nothing to anyone but our readers, Erin sleuthed around and came through with a Recon Dossier for this reader that was so smacking we feel compelled to share it, and more finds she’s turned up since, with all of our Classified SpyFriends: