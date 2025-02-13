Our new Home Goods Report, bursting with things to enliven the place you live, is here.

Blackbird Spyplane is back with you once again, firmly re-ensconced in Oakland after a weeklong NYC recon trip full of delight & life.

If you find yourself in New York between now and March 1, go hit the Roe Ethridge show (below top right) at Andrew Kreps before it closes. There’s also a Kids-era Larry Clark show (below top left) at Ruttkowski68, a few doors down, which closes very soon on Feb 15. The latter were selling a cool little saddle-stitched companion zine for $20, made by Supreme in what I heard was an edition of 300, and believe it or not it’s the first thing made by Supreme I’ve ever bought.

I popped into both after catching my one runway show of the trip, Spyfriends Eckhaus Latta, who killed it, as did Laurel Halo, who supplied the chunes.

In today’s sletter we’ve got:

Banging new swag-yet-simple hardsole lace-ups

The most-hyped bagel in NYC (above bottom left) is Spyplane-confirmed scrum-diddly-umptious

A pilgrimage to a ripping home-goods store in Queens unlike any other

The freak error that produced a slapping new boxy black denim jacket from one of our favorite labels, and other great clothes about to drop from small lines we f**k with

Let’s get to it —

A truly swag yet simple pair of black hardsole lace-ups?? In my experience, they’re extremely hard to find — but when you do locate some, they can do enormous “heavy lifting” in a fit.

And O baby these are tight: