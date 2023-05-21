Welcome to Concorde, a bimonthly edition of the sletter where Erin takes the lead. You could call it a women’s vertical, but the insights, intel and “cute swag information” transcend gender. The full Concorde archive lives here…

Heyyy, it’s me (Erin) back again with the blessed spinoff sletter creation that is Concorde. Today we’ve got:

My holy grail fisherman sandal!! It took years of Cinderella-ing to find, it’s handmade in Italy, costs less than $200 and, if that wasn’t enough, it’s unisex.

An easy vibey paper-lantern “inspo tip” to lend DIY enchantment to summer parties and/or make your home feel like a summer party year round .

A Concorde Summer-Ready Slapper Swarm of jewelry-like belts… hand-dyed gauze tees… very cute handmade floral socks... & more

Let’s get to it !

Friends, yes: I’ve come to the end of a years-long quest to find my ideal fisherman sandal — triumphantly.

Fisherman sandals feel especially popping this summer, but please be clear that they’re nothing new for us here at The No. 1 Source for Unbeatable Recon: For years, like a “sandal thresher,” I’ve been head down… digging through shoeboxes… separating the heat from the chaff!!

You can find the beautiful specimens we’ve shouted out since Spyplane Year 1 in the Master Jawn Index, under SHOES.

But when it came to finding The Right Pair For Me, several boxes needed checking. The sole needed a little HEFT — I was looking for rubber or foam — because I wanted a pair I could put miles on. No “dainty steppers” needed apply! For the uppers I wanted leather that was neither too hard nor too shiny. They had to look good with socks or without. I didn’t want a pair that felt so precious (or, relatedly, that cost so much bread) that they’d wind up burdened by the kind of ‘special-occasion-only’ aura that exiles perfectly lovely slappers to the back of your closet. And they needed to be caged at the toe, because if my piggies are just poking out herky-jerky? I feel “unfinished” … my whole style feels nervous !! … and, Spy Nation, that affects my stride.

But my stride is MIGHTY in these: