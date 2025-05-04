Welcome to Concorde, Blackbird Spyplane’s “women’s vertical” that the fellas love as well. Every edition is archived here.

Last month, Jonah and I (Erin) spent 3 weeks traveling around Japan — we just published our Spyplane Guides to Tokyo and Kyoto (where we visited our favorite restaurant of the whole trip).

Since we are on the record A.C.A.B. (Against Checking Any Bags), we limit ourselves to carry-ons when we travel, no matter the length of the trip. But I always bring back an oversize recon dossier, backed up by a heavy camera roll (1,649 photos & videos from this trip, to be exact).

For today’s Concorde I sorted through that recon for you. If you’re not headed there anytime soon, don’t worry — everything I found is coppable and/or enjoyable from afar, including:

Two of the greatest women’s stores in Japan , which both have online shops and, perhaps more importantly, serve up inspired styling ideas gratis.

5 under-the-radar Japanese clothing & accessories lines .

The Kyoto-based clothesmaker who designs, sews and models everything herself — except when her swaggy artist mom steps in.

The most smacking souvenirs I bought, including a tiny tote and a fantastic pair of Japanese flip-flops to end all flip-flops, backed by hundreds of years of user testing.

The headphones every hot girl in Tokyo wears & more.

Let’s start with 5 great Japanese lines to dig into: