Twyla Tharp and her troupe performing in the Great Hall of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in 1970. Image via Getty

My (Erin’s) personal quest for a sensuous knee-high boot has ended & I am sharing the spoils

Swaggy layering secrets we can learn from dancers’ practice fits, including a killer sock & shoe combo inspired by Twyla Tharp

We tap in with the best-dressed person at NYC Fashion Week to get the details on her fit — featuring a gorpy bag you can cop for ~ $20

For close to 6 months, I have been on a boot quest. Looking for a pair of knee-high boots left your girl feeling like Goldilocks: toes too pointy, heels too high, leather too shiny, shafts too wide. I looked at all the Concorde-approved shoe makers. I did some of the Mach 3+ vintage spelunking I am known for. I said hell no to anything that cost upwards of a grand.

Last week, I returned home victorious after trying on a ton in person. And that trying-on confirmed that what I really wanted was the opposite of what I thought I wanted: