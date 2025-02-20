Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane

It’s no secret that we f**k heavy with the friendly, fantastic & multifaceted NYC shop Colbo. Tal and Eldar who run the place have great taste in the Mach 3+ clothing lines they stock, among them Camiel Fortgens, Cawley, An Irrational Element, Small Talk and Yoko Sakamoto, plus vintage in the back… They’ve envisioned their L.E.S. storefront as a top-notch hang zone, where you can meet friends, drink a coffee and listen to records, all of which I (Jonah) did just the other day when I was in town … They also throw open their doors on the reg and host parties with all manner of chill people, including Blackbird Spyplane last October, when we celebrated the greatest and purplest footwear release of the past decade…

And if all that wasn’t enough, Colbo has one of the coolest in-house clothing lines across all shops. Tal designs it himself, and everything’s produced in New York’s garment district. When Erin and I hit Paris last June we were stoked to see Colbo’s Spring 2025 collection IRL at their showroom — and today we’re stoked to help celebrate the collection’s launch.

As in past seasons, Colbo cut these pieces from a range of Italian and Japanese textiles, plus deadstock fabrics from all over. Some of the Italian fabrics have been pre-washed, creating what Tal calls a kind of “tonal patchwork” effect that you can see on several of the looks above, and on king in the trench & matching pants below — “a washed-brown linen,” Tal says, with “a naturally tie-dyed, almost leather-like appearance.” Also check that 🪽 elegant gullwing flash 🪽 of ecru twill (above left) at the cuff of the ochre Japanese-cotton rugby shirt (seen in full below right). That’s one of the simplest pieces on offer, and one of my and Erin’s favorites.

There’s also a persimmon-dyed Japanese cotton-washi cut into a work jacket, for our kakishibu appreciators; big shorts; a bucket hat; a cotton-blend overdyed velvet shoulderbag … true abbondanza s**t.

That’s just a slice of the collection. And get this:

1) To celebrate the launch, Colbo are giving away Blackbird Spyplane Classified Recon Tier Sletter Access to some fortunate readers.

Yes! 10 lucky Spyfriends who have so far inexplicably denied themselves the life−improving pleasures of BBSP All-Access Status will receive “Spyplane Scholarships” courtesy of Colbo. To toss your name in the Virtual Bucket Hat, smash the ‘enter’:

Enter the Colbo BBSP Scholarship drawing

2) If you’re already a Classified Tier subscriber, we’ve got a Secret Exclusive Colbo SS24 15% homie-price discountiolo Spycode for you.

You can see the full collection online at Colbo here and IRL at 51 Orchard St.

Here is our ‘Xclusie Spycode, active now and good on Colbo’s SS25 pieces for 48 hours, ending Saturday 2/22, at 7 a.m. ET: