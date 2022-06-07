Blackbird Spyplane

Blackbird Spyplane

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ChrisJawn Bale's avatar
ChrisJawn Bale
Jun 8, 2022

Related to your thoughts on lack of transparency in terms of pricing [sic: inflated pricing], I think Transparent Hotel does a good job of explaining step by step what HIS cost are and why the items, albeit a few at this point, cost what they cost. Just some Spyplane-type noodling that occurred to me this morning. Great insight, as always 🙌🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Blackbird Spyplane
Maxwell Strauch's avatar
Maxwell Strauch
Jun 11, 2022

Really dope piece. I always stick thru credits to find who the lighting supervisor or gaffers were. One of the best ways to find dope people and inspo in the entertainment design world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Blackbird Spyplane
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Blackbird Spyplane Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture