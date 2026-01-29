Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane.

Before anything else —

As you might have heard, Minneapolis organizers have called for a general strike across the U.S. tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 30. Take off work, take off school, do no shopping, find a rally near you, show up alongside your brothers & sisters and, as dark as things feel, take comfort in the fact that there are more of us than there are of them.

Today we’ve got an intel-rich Plane for you, featuring:

Sick wallets ,

Dope Canada-made contrast-stitch wool-fleece beanies some cool dudes were rocking with sauce in Paris last week,

A fantastic hoodie , currently coppable at cut rates,

How to rock a spicy bracelet as a fella?? Use it to cinch a cuff stack jauntily, and other swaggy styling visions you can Emulate and Learn From,

Two of the coolest shoes of 2026 — which dig deeper into a very fire footwear trend we first identified two years ago, and in which cheap bangers abound on eBay,

And more unbeatable recon

But first —

Blackbird Spyplane is a pro-cash sletter, and society’s slide away from physical currency dismays us.

“Cashlessness,” of course, empowers and enriches no one as much as credit-card companies, payment-processors, and other Capitalism Superparasites. It’s not difficult to envision a near-future scenario where cash has been all but forced into obsolescence and — in addition to the surveillance nightmare that an all-digital-payments world would entail — some enterprising “disrupters” turn the ability to pay for things itself into a monthly paid-subscription service… We’re almost there already!

As payment modes migrate to our phones, the writing might be on the wall for credit cards, too.

All of which got me (Jonah) & Erin wondering: Does anyone use wallets anymore?

Insanely, I myself use neither wallet nor cardholder nor thick blue broccoli rubber band. No: I simply toss my cards & cash into my pants pocket in a loose bundle, and have done so since college. I’ve tried a couple wallets and card cases for short stretches, but they never stick. I recognize that this is nutty behavior, but it’s how I roll.

Spyfriends, g-d bless them, are clearly still long on wallets, though, judging by the frequency with which readers hit us up asking for wallet intel.

I’m often at a loss for answers, since I don’t pay much attention to them personally, but two beautiful, simple, sturdy leather wallets just dropped the other day, from a bulletproof Japanese line: