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Here’s what you learn about getting dressed when you wear black for a month straight.

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— Jonah & Erin

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It’s Swelter-Weather Swag Week here at Blackbird Spyplane.

On Tuesday, we published Part 1 of our guide to “How to Dress When it’s Too Hot” — too rich & robust to contain in an email, so you can find it in full here:

How to Dress When it's Too Hot

As we put it in that post, “in the kinds of heatwaves we’re seeing more and more these days, it’s increasingly impossible to be comfortable while simultaneously Putting That S-- t On — at least not in the ways we currently conceive of comfort or putting that s--t on.”

We focused Part 1 on:

A celebration of dope shorts , new & vintage

A taxonomy of the 3 major shorts archetypes , with notes on how to style them

Sick shoes to rock with them

Tips for short~leg~sock~footwear harmony

And today?

A/C made us soft

We’re psyched to drop the ephiphanic Swelter-Weather Swag Report finale, crackling with insights & intel into:

How Shorts Agnostics can avoid wearing shorts

Heatwave headgear

Shirts with cooling properties and other swelter-ready slappers

Powerful hot-weather mindset changes and their pleasant physical effects

How air conditioning turned America into a soft, b-tchmade nation as far as our capacity for scorcher tolerance

The path toward a societal-level swelter-swag overhaul

Enjoy Blackbird Spyplane’s “How to Dress When It’s Too Hot Guide: The Finale” here:

The Swelter-Weather Sauce Report Finale

Thank you for rocking with the Plane, stay breezy, and…

P🍹E🍹A🍹C🍹E til next time.

— Jonah & Erin

Check out our monumental list of the 50 Slappiest Shops across the Spyplane Universe.

Our Cool Mom Style Guide is here.

Enjoy our Spyplane Ultimate Bay Area Guide.

Our Essay Archive, a curated selection of our Profoundest Thoughts, is here.

Our interviews with Cameron Winter of Geese, Ryota Iwai from Auralee, SC103, Nathan Fielder, Michelle Williams, Sarah Squirm, Evan Kinori, Adam Sandler, Brendan from Turnstile, MJ Lenderman, André 3000, Matty Matheson, Laraaji, Tyler, The Creator, John C. Reilly, Father John Misty, Steven Yeun, Clairo, Pusha T, Conner O’Malley, Christophe Lemaire & more are here.